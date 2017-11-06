Tetrick receives excellence award

For 35 years, the NFDA Pursuit of Excellence Award has been a hallmark for funeral homes that are committed to providing exceptional service to grieving families and the community, while adhering to the highest ethical and professional standards.

Pictured at the NFDA International Convention which was recently held in Boston, receiving the Pursuit of Excellence Award from W. Ashley Cozine, Immediate Past President of NFDA, are Richard Tetrick, owner and Laura Graham, community outreach for Tetrick Funeral & Cremation Services.

