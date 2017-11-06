Sharp's Deli wins downtown chili cook-off

"We always strive to use as much locally farmed, fresh produce as possible, either from our own family run farm or the local farmers markets,” Sharp’s Deli owners said in a Johnson City Downtown Merchants Association news release. “This is what, we feel, helped us to win. We used fresh roasted peppers and tomatoes from our garden and dried chili peppers from the Jonesborough Farmers Market.

“After hours of slow cooking and a lot of love, we had a stock pot of beautifully thick, chunky deliciousness.”

Still, the owners were surprised by the win, having tasted the chili from all the participating restaurants.

“We had a blast Friday night — talking with so many different people about the deli and our food, listening to classic rock being played by DJ Breese while looking at some classic cars with the Johnson City Classic Car Club, and getting to try each other’s different takes on classic chili.”

Sharp’s Deli is located at 126 E. Market St. across from Northeast State Community College. Hours are Tuesday and Wednesday 11-4, Thursday- Saturday 11-8.

