Cutshaw honored by TPCA

Cutshaw has served on the Rural Health Services Consortium Inc. Governing Board of Directors since November 2001 and has provided exceptional leadership in the capacities of secretary, treasurer and chairperson and currently serves as the vice-chairperson.

With the assistance of his fellow Ruritan Club members, Cutshaw began a pursuit in 2014 to bring quality healthcare services to the small community of Camp Creek.

After two years of preparation, a new permanent facility has just been completed in Camp Creek where primary health care services will be offered, including X-rays, labs and the benefit of a helicopter pad to meet emergent needs that may arise.

Rural Health Services Consortium Inc. congratulates Robert S. Cutshaw not only for being a good neighbor, friend, parent and grandparent but for demonstrating what it means to be a Community Supporter.