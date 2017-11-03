General Shale buys Mississippi brick company

General Shale announced this week its acquisition of Columbus Brick Company, a previously fourth-generation, family-owned manufacturer established in 1890.

According to a press release from General Shale, Columbus produced bricks for residential and commercial applications and delivered to customers in 18 states. The company employed 75 people and had a capacity of 140 million bricks annually.

Columbus Brick will keep its name and be a subsidiary of General Shale. Al Puckett, its former CEO, will remain as an advisor, and Ed Thebaud, Columbus’ general manager, will still oversee operations.

General Shale is itself the North American subsidiary of Wienerberger AG of Vienna, Austria, the world’s largest brick manufacturer. It operates sales and manufacturing facilities in 15 states and provinces in the U.S. and Canada.