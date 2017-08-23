Cootie Brown's developers struggling with access to State of Franklin site

The story is all too familiar for Lot 8, land opposite East Tennessee State University on West State of Franklin Road: a developer sees potential in the lot because of its position on a highly trafficked corridor and begins negotiation to buy the land, but soon realizes how difficult it is to get vehicles to any business on the land.

The lot in question is one of the last available transfered to the Public Building Authority as part of the Millennium Park, the land deals that brought you Pal’s, Wendy’s and Cookout. The sale of the land and the taxes generated by the businesses that locate on it help fund the operation of the Millennium Centre.

But Lot 8 is squeezed between two existing businesses, and neither the city or the state will grant curb cuts for a driveway directly from State of Franklin onto the property.

Cootie Brown’s owner Tony Vella, who once said “Lot 8 is the location, and it has been for years,” seemed frustrated with the property’s challenges at Wednesday’s Public Building Authority board meeting.

“We need access,” he said, complaining that customers will face confusing traffic patterns and parking situations. … “I don’t want there to be frustrated people walking in the door to vent that, because they’re going to vent that to our staff.”

The current plans for the site creates a drive lined with one-way parking to the 6,615-square-foot restaurant from West Harris Drive, behind neighboring Ruby Tuesday’s parking lot. The plan shows another driveway connecting to Mountain Home Drive through the Regions Bank property on the other side, but that requires cooperation from the bank.

Vella said he and his development team had not recently approached Regions managers about the prospect of connecting through its property, but said the access would help traffic flow to and from the restaurant.

“We’ve come close to walking away from it,” Steve Sheu, a development partner said. “But Tony would really like to see it in there. If the Public Building Authority has some ideas on conversations we could have or you would like to participate in, it would be helpful.”

The existing plan includes 116 parking spaces, well above what the city requires for commercial development, but Vella said they’re needed to make the business viable.

Adding the angled drive and the parking along it will require the developers to move the Millennium Trail, a walking path along Brush Creek, closer to the creek. Vella said he’s received permission from the city and the state Department of Environmental Conservation to move the trail, but it will cost more than $130,000.

Renderings drawn by local firm Ken Ross Architects show a brick building with a black metal awning and large roll-up windows for patio dining.

Vella said it mimicked an industrial style in vogue now in the restaurant industry.

A large neon sign shown in the renderings caused some concern among members of the board who questioned if it would fit in with the character of the rest of the corridor.

“There’s a limit to how big a sign needs to be to be effective,” board member Hank Carr said. “You have to look at the street and see what’s going on up and down it.

“That appears to be a very bold sign for a reason. I’m not saying it’s not legal, but I’ve had many experiences where legal signs are not always controlled.”

The Public Building Authority will have the final decision over the appearance of the building and any signs the restaurant plans to build.

After some discussion about the construction timeline — Vella noted that asphalt companies stop for the season in January — the board told the developers they approved of the concept so far, but wanted to see more detailed plans for the building.

The board next meets Sept. 27, but members said they could meet again in a special session if the developers submit the needed plans before then.