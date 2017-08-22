Johnson City Energy Authority readies plans for new substation

The Midway substation will be built on 14 acres the authority recently purchased on Main Street, east of downtown Jonesborough and near Norfolk Southern’s railroad tracks.

Mark Eades, the authority’s chief engineering and technology officer, showed plans for the new substation to the utility’s board of directors Tuesday during its monthly meeting.

Eades said the substation will be built behind an existing house on one of the two properties. The house will provide a buffer between Main Street and the substation and could be used later by the authority to train workers.

Because trucks transporting the transformers needed at the substation can only climb a 5 to 7 percent grade, the driveway to the substation must take a winding route up to the station’s site.

Once the substation is complete — it should take a year to build — East Tennessee State University can be moved from the Mountain Home substation, which it shares with the VA Medical Center and the Johnson City Medical Center, to a substation on Market Street called the West substation.

“You’ve got a lot of eggs in one basket there, and it would be good to split those up a little,” Eads said.

The Midway substation will also include two extra breakers, leaving room for demand growth in the future.

In total, Eades said the new substation project will cost between $3.5 and $4 million. In January, the board of directors voted to spend at most $343,000 on land for the equipment.

In other news, Chief Financial Officer Brian Bolling said a surcharge added to residential customers’ bills in October has helped stabilize the utility’s revenues, especially in months with high peak demand.

The demand cost recovery adjustment is a fluctuating rate added to or subtracted from customers’ bills each month based on the charges the authority pays to the Tennessee Valley Authority for power.

Several years ago, the TVA began charging extra for electricity used during high-demand times, but the Power Board did not add those charges to residential bills.

Because of the differences in rates, the utility’s net revenue fluctuated significantly between months with high peak demands and those with lower peaks, causing some concerns from the financial department.

Adding the demand cost recovery adjustment, which is capped at $.005 by the TVA, helped to smooth out those peaks, Bolling said. The new charge added about $2.7 million to the authority’s revenues since it was put in place in October.