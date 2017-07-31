Development board to renew option on Dry Creek property

The board approved the $9,000, three-year option renewal Monday on the recommendation of board Chairman Lee Brown.

Brown said the terms of the renewal are the same as the expiring option-to-purchase agreement entered by the board three years ago and will apply the $9,000 expenditure toward the purchase price if the board opts to buy the property.

Located between Zane Whitson and Unicoi drives with visibility from Interstate 26, the property was most recently marketed for a major expansion of NN Inc. manufacturing operations in Erwin.

While NN, an international automotive component manufacturer that recently sold its local plants and corporate headquarters, did not confirm its interest in the property, Unicoi and Washington County officials said the company was previously looking for a site to build “a showplace” facility and had expressed a preference for keeping its operations in Unicoi County.

On the request of JEDB officials, engineers with the Tennessee Department of Transportation visited the property earlier this year to assess the feasibility of improving an elevated railroad crossing on Dry Creek Road that would impede large truck traffic to the site.

Asked for an update on the status of needed road improvement, Brown said a plan for TDOT to assist with the rail crossing is in place in the event the board purchases the property for development or for marketing. “They won’t do it for private” landowners, Lee said. An application for grant funding to improve the rail crossing was also denied because the land is privately owned.

The property, owned by Sessions Court Judge David Shults, is one of seven sites in Unicoi County identified as the most promising for industrial, commercial or residential development. A 16-acre tract adjoining the 20-acre property has already been sold.

In other updates, JEDB Executive Director Tyler Engle said the board is making fast progress in its work to implement tax incentive financing for development investors. According to Engle, the board is working closely with state to develop criteria for the incentive and has taken some big steps toward the launch of the program.

Unicoi Town Recorder Mike Housewright said Mountain Harvest Kitchen, the town’s new community kitchen and regional food business incubator, will host a grand opening celebration Aug. 11. And Erwin Town Recorder Glenn Rosenoff said the town will introduce its new low-interest downtown property improvement loan program in a media event planned for Aug. 17.

In an update on the grant funded demolition and shovel-ready site preparation of the former Morgan industrial site located just off I-26 and North Main Street in downtown Erwin, Rosenoff said the town has auctioned the metal buildings on the property, which are being dismantled in advance of the demolition.

Rosenoff estimated the dismantling will take up to 60 days, after which the demolition work will be put out to bid. Mayor Doris Hensley said the town will ask contractors to schedule the demolition’s start after the county’s early October Apple Festival.

Brown said the demolition is expected to be complete and the site ready for development in the first quarter of next year. Hensley said the town has received many inquiries from investors interested in the property and has been advised by consultants to choose the types of development it wants to see on the 15-acre site.

Hensley also said she been contacted by other towns across the country impacted by job losses as a result of stories recently featured in four national publications about Erwin’s response to the loss of 300 high-paying CSX jobs and the role the community’s millennials have played in the town’s comeback.

Hensley said the stories in Governing Magazine, Inc., Winning Communities and Strong Towns were the result of a presentation she made to the Tennessee Municipal League in June about the young professional group RISE Erwin and its organization of a series of festivals to encourage more people to visit Erwin.

