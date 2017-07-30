Local duo hoping to make it big with tiny beer sheds

The Johnson City duo of Ben Lolli and Toby Wilkins hopes their beer shed renovation show will land, making “Beer Shed Building” a household name.

What’s a beer shed, you ask? It’s just what it sounds like.

With Ben as the host and beer aficionado and Toby a carpenter extraordinaire, the two take drab storage sheds from forgotten backyard corners and transform them into the outdoor pub you never knew you needed by adding a bar and themed decorations.

Ben said he didn’t invent the concept of the beer shed, but he does believe his makeover show idea is unique, and he said the two proof-of-concept episodes he’s shot so far seem to be catching on.

“I have a treatment registered with the Writer’s Guild, the website, the episodes, so it’s pretty well documented that we were the first with this concept,” he said Thursday sitting in the silent, not-yet-open Atlantic Ale House taproom where he pours beer most nights. “My goal is to create a TV show, whether it’s on Netflix, or Hulu or HGTV, I want to make this a thing.”

But it’s not easy to get a show on television.

It’s good for Ben and Toby that their show aligns with several niche audiences that seem to be on the rise: DIY makeover shows, tiny *insert building here* shows and craft beer.

Ben started training for video production at the University of Akron, where he earned a degree in mass communications. He honed his video skills and beer knowledge, and last year landed a four-month internship filming from different breweries around the globe for World of Beer, a chain with dozens of taverns across the US.

He said he’s drawing upon that experience, keeping videos short and punchy.

The first episode has been watched more than 1,100 times since Ben posted it on YouTube in April, and on Facebook, it’s reached hundreds of thousands of people.

Ben said Rogue Brewery, a big name in craft beer, shared the episode on Facebook, and he hopes their followers will see it and help it spread even farther.

In that pre-pilot episode, Ben and Toby tackled the shed in Ben’s own backyard, turning the nasty, dingy storage hut into a communal space that is now at the center of parties.

“Any old shed works, the crappier, the better,” he said. “That makes for a better transformation. If you can take anything regular and ordinary and make it a place people want to gather, that’s a good beer shed.”

For the second episode, the two pulled a “Pimp My Shed” for Leigh and Abraham Johnson with the help of Chad Wolfe from Trek Bicycles of Johnson City. The bike themed beer shed came to life with parts and pieces Wolfe contributed and Ben and Toby incorporated into the design.

Ben said it’s the personal touches that appeal to the clients’ tastes and give them a sense of ownership.

A third episode is in pre-production and should be posted soon to sate the needs of thirsty viewers.

A top priority for Ben is to convince a production company to pick up the show. If that happens, he can focus more on hosting and let a professional film crew do the shooting and editing. Currently, his time spent on camera is curtailed by the time he’s having to spend behind the camera.

Ben’s co-host, Toby, is a cool, collected counter on screen to Ben’s excited energy. An uncanny doppelganger for Sam Elliott in appearance, speech and mannerisms, Toby brings the 40 years of carpentry experience needed to cut into standing structures, but lately, he’s been branching out to voiceover work, which Ben said fits right in with Beer Shed Building.

Without Toby, it’s just ‘Beer Shed Building with Ben,’ and that just consists of me scratching my head and looking at the shed,” Ben said. “He’s the carpenter of it all, I’ll go in and make it look cool, but he’s a big part of making it happen.”

So far, the two haven’t really tried to monetize the building part, staying, for the time being, “just two guys cutting up people’s sheds.”

The second and third sheds were done for friends who saw the transformation in Ben’s backyard and wanted beer sheds of their own.

Whether or not the show is picked up, though Ben strongly hopes it is, he said building beer sheds is a passion and a blast for him.

Cheers!