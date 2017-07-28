Washington County development board corrects decade-old jobs error in incentive agreement

Armed with supporting documents, board members said the 100 new employees requirement should have been 58 in a payment in lieu of taxes — or PILOT — agreement with Nakatetsu Machining Technologies signed in November 2006. The incorrect number must have been a case of copy and paste gone wrong when the board also signed a similar agreement with Koyo Bearings, which was supposed to bring at least 100 new jobs, board Chairman Chuck Mason said.

In an Aug. 16, 2006, letter from Nakatetsu CEO Syuji Nakano to George Jaynes, who as Washington County mayor, the company committed to building a 72,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in the county industrial park and hiring 58 Tennesseans by 2013.

In an application dated Dec. 20, 2006, the Johnson City Power Board submitted a request for a grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration, the Johnson City utility also estimated the number of jobs to be created by Nakatetsu at 58.

With a voice vote, the Industrial Development Board changed Nakatetsu’s 100 required jobs in the PILOT agreement to 58. The county will also give the company a $10,000 break this tax year and a $9,366.19 break in 2018 on the payments it’s required to make to refund the $19,366.19 the county collected from the company as a penalty for failing to meet the 100-job requirement.

The clerical error went unnoticed from Nov. 28, 2006, until early 2016, after the Johnson City Press requested documentation from the county showing Nakatetsu and Koyo were meeting the requirements of the PILOT agreements, which entice companies to create jobs by giving them large discounts on property taxes.

According to the agreements, both companies were required to submit reports, starting in 2014, proving they were meeting the job creation requirements.

Mason said Friday he was bothered that no one at the county was keeping track of the requirements of the PILOTs, but said now the county had put controls in place to be sure they were being followed in the future.

“We discussed at length what had happened, and we believe in the transition between the two or three different economic development boards, this just got lost in the shuffle,” he said.

Now, County Attorney Tom Seeley’s office holds responsibility for the contracts, and attorney Brett Mayes said a new software system is being tested to help track important dates.