Barley Waters bringing craft beer to downtown Johnson City bank building

Barley Waters, owned by Adam Gratz, will open this fall in the Tennessee National Bank building on Main Street at the corner of Spring Street.

The business will offer 32 craft beers on tap, growler and can fills and more than 200 beer varieties in six packs or cases.

“It just made sense to invest in a concept like this in the Tri-Cities,” Gratz said in an emailed press release from Mitch Cox Companies, the broker of the deal to bring the business to the building. “There isn’t anything similar and we think it would be well supported.”

Last month, Grant Summers, an owner of the Tennessee National Bank building and a prolific downtown developer, revealed the new beer market in the ground floor space and said it would be similar to the Casual Pint, a business with locations in the Knoxville area and five other states.

Summers and his partners have been working to renovate the bank and install residential apartments upstairs, which he said will be open for leasing once the businesses below are completed.

Barley Waters website is a single page saying the new business is “soon to be located in the heart of Johnson City, TN.”