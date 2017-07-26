Pie-in-the-sky sales tax collections fall flat, but building authority still committed to selling land to Cootie Brown's for near-campus restaurant

At its July 6 meeting, the board was informed by Realtor Brenda Clarke, the broker of the $450,000 sale to Cootie Brown’s, that a second building proposed for the rear of the site would not be possible because of changes to the plat line in city maps. Moving the property line changed the location of the building and meant the building pad and required parking would likely not meet city regulations.

The building was supposed to be built on the other side of Brush Creek from the main restaurant and would house either retail or office space, adding to property tax collections used by the building authority for Millennium Centre operations.

The second bit of bad news, and also the worst for those hoping the Cootie’s deal would create a windfall for the building authority, was the loss of potentially hundreds of thousands of dollars in local online sales tax collections from the sale of key lime pies, a new venture Cootie Brown’s started this year.

Cootie Brown’s owners and the building authority members found out Tennessee only has a policy for collecting state sales taxes for online purchases, not local taxes.

When restaurant owner Tony Vella tossed the prospect of the city’s tax share on $49 million in pie sales going to the board, some members did a double-take, but they wisely chose to leave those collections — and taxes from the second building — out of consideration when deciding whether to approve the sale.

Even without the pies, the Cootie Brown’s proposal was the strongest in terms of sales and property tax revenue of three presented to the board in April.

Cootie Brown’s $1.2 million building and $2.2 million in expected annual sales would contribute $34,342 each year to the authority and its budget for the Millennium Centre. Another restaurant, Kingsport’s Purple Cow, proposed a 1,000-square-foot building and $2 million in sales, giving the authority $30,921. The Johnson City Chamber of Commerce also submitted a bid for the land, proposing a more expensive building and $53,972 in sales revenues from selling events tickets, netting $22,227 for the PBA.

Board Chair Jon Smith said Wednesday the Cootie Brown’s deal was still the most appealing to the board, and members were excited about the prospect of finally selling Lot 8, the empty land between Ruby Tuesday and Regions Bank across from East Tennessee State University’s parking garage.

The building authority has marketed Lot 8 for years, long after other sections of land on the well-trafficked corridor sold, but its lack of direct access to State of Franklin stymied the deal at least five times.

When the Millennium Centre was built, the City Commission gave the then-undeveloped land across from the university to the building authority to sell and collect taxes on to keep the convention center from needing yearly cash infusions from the city budget.

Selling Lot 8 to Cootie Brown’s will increase the Millennium Centre’s budget by 10 percent.

Cootie Brown’s representatives will visit the board again, likely on Aug. 6, to present plans for the 5,200-square-foot sit-down restaurant for approval.

Hoping to cash in on the fervor generated by the nearby university’s three-year-old football team, Vella said the new restaurant will have outdoor space for tailgate parties. He also said nearby businesses have agreed to grant access to the restaurant along the rear of the property, negating the need for direct access to State of Franklin Road.