State awards $5,000 to Washington County workforce program Talent Connect

Crowe said the Talent Connect workforce alignment program was awarded the ThreeStar Competitive Grant from the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development.

“I am pleased the Talent Connect program will receive this grant and continue its mission of familiarizing college students with Johnson City, its top employers and the many career opportunities in the area,” Crowe said. “By bringing students in and showing them all the area has to offer, future employers have the opportunity to engage with students before they enter the competitive job market.”

Washington County’s Talent Connect was one of 63 applicants the Department of Economic and Community Development selected to receive funding.

According to a press release, the grants will be used for establishing new programs or continuing existing programs across the state.

“ThreeStar programs focus on best practices in five key community areas including jobs and economic development, fiscal strength and efficient government, public safety, health, education and workforce development,” the press release stated.

WCEDC CEO Mitch Miller launched the Talent Connect program last year, with the primary goal of connecting skilled students from around the Southeast United States to Johnson City employers.

“Talent Connect is a matchmaker, giving students an opportunity to explore life as a young professional in the Johnson City area and (giving) employers a chance to engage them before they enter this ultra-competitive market,” the WCEDC’s website states.

Miller said the program was extremely successful last year, as at least one student was hired by a participating company he met through the Talent Connect program.

Snap-On, the Tennessee Valley Authority, NN, Inc., Mullican Flooring, General Shale, Nuclear Fuel Services, Dentsply Sirona and A.O. Smith were among the participating employers last year.

The three-day event this year will include company meetings, walking tours, outdoor activities, receptions, live music and will culminate on Aug. 19 with the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Last year, students attended the Battle at Bristol as part of the program.

“Congratulations to the local officials who have secured this grant. I look forward to seeing the many ways Talent Connect continues to benefit our community and economy,” Crowe said.

Email Zach Vance at zvance@johnsoncitypress.com. Follow Zach Vance on Twitter at @ZachVanceJCP. Like him on Facebook at Facebook.com/ZachVanceJCP.