Meade Tractor HQ will go to Tri-Cities Crossing

A $4 million plus investment, the location at the Tri-Cities Crossing will employ more than 30 people and will open in early 2018. The facility, the chamber said, will accommodate all corporate offices and its Tri-Cities Construction store. Meade Tractor is a John Deere dealer.

The Chamber plans to hold a groundbreaking ceremony on Monday at 11:30 a.m. at the site.

“We chose the Kingsport/Tri-Cities Crossing area as our new corporate headquarters based on the excellent proximity for the Tri-Cities market and the potential for growth with access to two interstates,” Meade Tractor President Chuck Meade said in a prepared relase. “We have locations in Nashville, Louisville and Knoxville, but we chose Kingsport and the Tri-Cities market as our headquarters based on the region’s excellent workforce, quality of living, along with the city of Kingsport’s support.”

