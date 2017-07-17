We need more homes for sale: Realtor group says low inventory squeezing market

The Northeast Tennessee Association of Realtors monthly trends report shows that in June the previously-owned, single-family housing inventory was at 4.5 months, meaning if sales remained steady, it would take 4.5 months to sell all the homes on the market at that point.

NETAR President Eric Kistner said six months of inventory is considered normal nationally, and 10 to 11 months of inventory is normal for the 11-county region monitored by the association.

Though demand is high, Kistner said the lack of available homes is causing a slump in sales.

For the third straight month, closings were down compared to the same months in previous years. Sales are still higher across the first six months of the year, compared to in 2016, but only by 69 closings.

Because of the increased demand and lower supply, June’s average sales price rose across the region. For single-family homes, the average price was $179,691, up $14,184 from June last year.

That figure was the highest monthly average since 2008 and the 10th straight month of price increases.

The average home sold in June was on the market for 137 days, an increase from 133 in April. Homes moved fastest in Sullivan County, where the average time on the market was 112 days.

Johnson City posted the highest average price, $230,389, up 7.5 percent from last year. Washington County’s average price, $209,815 was up 5.4 percent.

Sullivan County, more specifically Kingsport, had a positive month in both sales volume and price. The average single-family home in Kingsport sold for $170,395, up 13.9 percent from June last year. Closings in the city were up 9 percent.