Interested investors tour potential landing spot for Johnson City sports science research facility

Less than a week after Johnson City officials returned from a trip abroad, an interested Asian investor returned the favor by traveling to Johnson City to survey a possible facility officials hope to transform into a state-of-the-art sports science research facility.

On Monday, Johnson City and East Tennessee State University officials escorted Integration Sports CEO Jeff Hsu around town, seeking an ideal existing facility capable of being renovated into the new East Tennessee State University Center of Excellence for Sport Science and Coach Education.

Local leaders were vague on details about the specific location viewed. Reporters were not invited on the trip, but Mayor David Tomita did say the group only viewed one potential location.

“We are just looking for the best option for this project,” Hsu said prior to an evening dinner with city commissioners and ETSU officials at Southern Craft Barbecue.

“I cannot say that we’ve decided a location, yet, but we’re still looking for the best option.”

Dr. Mike Stone considered the site “pretty good.”

“The site that we looked at today, and again the university and the city are really helping us out on this. For a first step, (it) would be pretty good,” Stone said. “If it were not for the city, we would not be where we are (right now).

The Stones are using the basement of ETSU’s mini dome to train athletes, which is beginning to get a little congested as the program continues to expand.

“We’re constantly working around things (in the mini dome), and quite frankly, we’ve badly outgrown our facilities. We’ve got pretty good instrumentation, we’ve got great faculty and our students are the best we’ve ever had. We’ve got students from literally all over the world. We don’t have the space and that’s really taking a toll right now,” Stone said.

The initial proposal, prior to the trip to Asia, was to possibly build a brand-new sports science facility on a city-owned 30-acre plot of land on West Market Street.

After city and university officials spent 10 days in Beijing and Taipei, Taiwan, the stakeholders determined a foreign athlete exchange program could be expedited by renovating an existing facility in Johnson City and have it serve as a sports science research facility until a new one is constructed.

“One of the things we did while we were there was sort of shift gears and try to figure out what could we could do right now. Because we’ve got a window of opportunity with the 2020 (Summer) Olympics,” Tomita told the Johnson City Press last week.

Talks between the Hsu and ETSU officials began about five years ago, Hsu said, when he met Dr. Mike and Meg Stone through a mutual friend enrolled in the Stones’ sports education program.

The Stones, who lead the ETSU Center of Excellence for Sport Science and Coach Education, are world-renowned for integrating exercise physiology, sports medicine and coaching all into a top-tier program.

“One of my best friends was (Dr. Mike Stone’s) student in a Ph.D. program,” said Hsu, who said he was representing various foreign and government investors.

“I came to meet (my friend) and then we started talking about all the possibilities (of investments). Then we invited Dr. Stone to Taiwan and China three times for conferences. People there really love him, they know how good they are and we see the potential,” Hsu said.

Hsu said some Asian athletes have already visited Northeast Tennessee, including Milligan College and ETSU, to do training, but the hope is to expand that program to include more athletes.

“I just enjoy working with them because I know how good they are and how good they can impact the industry. So I just want to make sure I can help them.”

Hsu, like city officials, is hopeful to have a sports science facility established soon, in time for the 2018, 2020 and 2022 Olympics, considering all will be located in an Asian country.

“So all the attention is going to Asia (for the Olympics) and all the Asian countries need to send their athletes to be trained in U.S. So why not here?” Hsu said. “Those professional coaches (in the U.S.) are top notch so I don’t see a reason why an athlete from Asia can’t be trained here. We’ve just got to find the chance (for them to be).”

Prior to the City Commission’s brief agenda review meeting on Monday, Johnson City Attorney Erick Herrin barred the press from an executive session with some city commissioners present. Herrin said the meeting was regarding some “litigation,” but he would not disclose any further details.

