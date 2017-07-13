Back from Asia: City leaders consider using existing building for sports science facility

But then another idea was pitched, and everyone’s eyes lit up.

What if an existing facility were renovated to serve as the sports science facility?

Johnson City Mayor David Tomita, City Commissioner Dr. Todd Fowler and City Manager Pete Peterson spent 10 days in Beijing, China, and Taipei, Taiwan, going to sports science conferences and conversing with investors, who are eager to establish an athletic pipeline to ETSU’s Center for Excellence for Sports Science and Coach Education.

“One of the things we did while we were there was sort of shift gears and try to figure out what could we could do right now. Because we’ve got a window of opportunity with the 2020 (Summer) Olympics,” Tomita said.

“We’re taking a look at a lot of different angles of how we can start doing some training now and start building that reputation further. They’re willing to pay to come over here.”

While overseas, city leaders met with Xueli Wang, director of Tsinghua University’s Center for Development of Sports Industry, who has been hired by President Xi Jinping’s administration to improve China’s athletic teams and competitors.

“We showed her everything, and she's very interested. She wants to send some people over to the United States to Johnson City to come look at what we want to do,” Fowler said.

The foreign interest in Johnson City is the result of ETSU’s Meg and Mike Stone, who were also along for the trip.

The Stones are world-renowned for their education regime in sports science, integrating exercise physiology, sports medicine and coaching all into a top-tier program.

Although the plan isn’t completely abandoned, city leaders initially considered contributing a 30-acre plot of land on West Market Street, next to Innovation Park, so investors could craft the sports science facility there.

“We went halfway around the world to be able to talk to everybody in one room, and after we talked for about an hour, we were like, ‘It will be seven years probably before we get the EB5 visa (program), we get the funding, we get the design work and we get the buildings done,” said Fowler, who has an extensive sports medicine background.

With possible retirement on the Stones’ horizon during that timeframe, according to Fowler, the ETSU sports science experts were eager to get the sports science facility established soon.

“(The Stones) would like to start faster than (the five to seven years). So we discussed what if we had an existing facility that we could renovate and get started like next year?” Fowler said. “Everybody is terribly excited about that.”

Tomita added, “We want to get it rolling now so the Stones can be involved directly. ... Not that they’re going anywhere right away, but we start talking about seven to 10 years, we’re probably talking about them not being there.

“The No. 1 job is to try and figure out how to leverage this jewel of a program we have at ETSU.”

One of the investors Peterson, Tomita and Fowler met with, Integration Sports President Jeff Hsu, will be in Johnson City next week for a Milligan College baseball camp.

While in town, Hsu has plans to join city leaders on a tour around potential existing facilities where the sports science facility could work.

“Hsu will be over here next week, and we’re going to do a little running around, looking at some places and just weighing the viability of doing something now. I want to do something right now. It’s exciting and we’ve got to strike while the iron is hot,” Tomita said.

The mayor declined to name specific locations the group plans to tour, due to it being so early in the process, but he did say none of the standing facilities were owned by the city.

Tomita estimated the project will result in two or three phases, ultimately culminating in a larger facility.

“I think the one we were all in agreement on coming back was we need to figure out how to scale it to where we could do it now,” the mayor said.

If work starts immediately, foreign athletes could be visiting Johnson City by next summer, Fowler said.

Email Zach Vance at zvance@johnsoncitypress.com. Follow Zach Vance on Twitter at @ZachVanceJCP. Like him on Facebook at Facebook.com/ZachVanceJCP.