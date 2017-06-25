Developer making old new again in downtown Johnson City

Most visibly, he’s partnered with his father Rab to move the family business, Summers-Taylor Inc., into the century-old Model Mill. The multi-million dollar project will bring the paving company’s corporate headquarters to the West Walnut Street flour mill, along with retail and office spaces and new outparcel buildings along West State of Franklin Road.

With the building’s bricked-over windows opened up again, Summers said new windows can be fitted, and a break in the rain will allow workers to remove the white paint from the old brick exterior.

“With the windows opened up and the natural light getting in there, you can really see how great the building is,” Summers said.

Crews broke up a massive concrete loading dock on the site earlier this year. Summers said the remaining chunks of concrete will be crushed and respread once the grading plan is approved by the city.

On the other side of the tracks, more specifically, right beside them, Summers, Greg Cox and another partner just started work on a row of buildings across Commerce Street from the new King Commons park being built by the city.

The brick buildings formerly housed the B&B Produce warehouse, but the developers are planning for retail on the ground floor and residential space above.

Summers said only some roof work and interior demolition has been done, but the potential for the corridor is evident.

“The city is investing a lot in the area, with the park, and the JCDA is talking about doing something with the back railroad platform that runs behind all those buildings,” he said. “It’s a good corridor, and there’s a lot of public and private investment going on in the area.”

Like his company did for the mill, Summers said he and his partners will likely ask for tax increment financing incentives to help defray some of the rehabilitation costs on the row.

Rehabbing aging downtown buildings are the reason the city and county created the TIF district in the area, he said, and fixing up the corridor should be a shot in the arm for local economic activity.

Dianna Cantler, downtown development director for the Washington County Economic Development Council, agreed that the street holds great potential.

“That greenspace has a lot of opportunity, especially if the city goes up the hill and incorporates the next block into the greenspace,” she said. “Most of those buildings have been purchased in the last two years, and the new owners are bringing them up to code and puttting money into to redeveloping them.

“I’m not at liberty to talk about what’s going in there, but there are restaurant, evening entertainment opportunities, art galleries and studio space being looked at.”

Cantler, a facilitator for the Johnson City Development Authority, said rehabbing the rear platform is a priority for the city group, and they hope to form a plan and have work substantially completed by next year.

At the corner of Main and Spring streets, another of Summers’ projects, the Tennessee National Bank building, is nearing an opening this summer.

Summers said the upstairs apartments, eight one-bedrooms and three two-bedrooms are finished, and he’s only waiting for the ground floor space to be built out.

In that space, Summers once planned to open a small market and deli with partner Seth Kincaid, but while juggling the other large-scale rehabs, he decided the small business would be too much.

Now, Summers said a craft beer retail store will open, similar to the Casual Pint, a craft beer market with locations in the Knoxville area and five other states. An Edward Jones investment firm will open in the space previously occupied by a barber shop.

Once workers build fire separation between the business and residential spaces, Summers said he expects to get a certificate of occupancy from the city. Residents and businesses will likely start moving in in August.