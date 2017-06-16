Home prices rising across the region

According to the housing market trends report published each month by the Northeast Tennessee Association of Realtors, the average sales price for an existing, single-family home climbed $6,634 compared to the first five months of last year.

In May, 613 homes sold for an average price of $167,468, up $2,713 from the same month last year. The number of sales dropped by 21, but NETAR President Eric Kistner said the upward trend continued from last year.

“Year-over-year closings are showing some intermittent volatility, but that is more of an issue with closing rates than actual market performance," he said.

Some houses are selling more slowly because of contingencies written into sales contracts, according to Kistner, but mortgage rates are still competitive and banks are still lending to qualified buyers.

New listings are 1.5 percent lower than the first five months of last year, and listing prices increased by 8.7 percent.

Closings were unchanged in Washington County and dropped eight in Johnson City in May, but sale prices were up $10,966 and $20,203, respectively.

In Carter County, sales were up 22, but down five in Elizabethton. The average sales price was up $5,393 in the county and down only $55 in the city.

The average home spent 133 days on the market, the lowest period since before the Great Recession.

Aggressively priced homes could sell much faster, Kistner said.