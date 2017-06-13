JDog helps employ local veterans

The national franchise, which recently started doing business in the Tri-Cities, provides junk removal and hauling services to both residential and commercial customers, delivering service the “military way,” according to a recent press release.

Johannes and Alysa Quillen, who now run the new branch out of their home in Blountville, both have strong ties to the military, which is is one of the main reasons the business model appealed to them. Johannes served in the U.S. Navy for 23 years, attaining the rank of First-Class Petty Officer after serving in the Persian Gulf Conflict as well as Operation Enduring Freedom, and Alysa remains in inactive ready reserve status as a member of the U.S. Navy Nurse Corps Reserves.

Alysa also grew up in a military household herself. Her father served in the National Guard for six years and her brother served in the Navy for eight years.

After their many years of combined service, the Quillens viewed the JDog franchise as the perfect opportunity for them to continue to support local veterans and their families.

“We were immediately attracted to the JDog business model, as it directly aligns with our experience in the military,” said Johannes. “We take pride in being able to give back to our community while providing meaningful employment for local Veterans.”

Aside from the fact that the company franchises exclusively to military veterans and their families, JDog also runs their business in a sustainable and environmentally conscious way, recycling and repurposing a substantial amount of the material they pick up. The Philadelphia-based company works closely with local communities to donate useful items to those in need, whether they’re in schools, hospitals, churches or other types of charities.

“We do our best to keep things out of landfills,” Alysa said. “We seem to be getting a lot of working TVs, so instead of throwing those in the landfill, it's nice to be able to donate them to people like homeless veterans

“If they're trying to restart housing, they can call us and see if there is anything in our inventory they can use. If somebody can use it, we’ll give it to them.”

It is this sense of service that drives how the company operates, according to Alysa.

“JDog credits its success to the idea that when given the choice, people will hire a Veteran,” said Jerry Flanagan, founder of JDog. “JDog teams serve and support their local communities under the ethics of respect, integrity and trust – a true reflection of military morals.”

For more information on JDog Junk Removal & Hauling, please visit www.jdog.com.

To schedule a service with the local JDog Junk Removal & Hauling, please call (423) 845-5364 or visit http://jdogjunkremoval.com/franchising/tri-cities/.