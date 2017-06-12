logo

no avatar
Boone Dam Repair

Boone Dam on track for completion in 3-5 years, TVA says

J. H. OSBORNE, Kingsport Times-News • Today at 11:28 AM

BLOUNTVILLE — Tennessee Valley Authority officials released a “Boone Lake update” last week to report the agency’s long-term repair of Boone Dam is on track for completion between 2020 and 2022.

That’s within the time frame TVA officials estimated the project would take to complete when the repair plan was first made public about two years ago.

In last week’s update, TVA touted the following accomplishments since work began:

In December 2015, drill rigs went up on the dam and the following has been accomplished:

— Total man-hours: 649,036

— Low mobility grout (LMG) holes drilled and grouted: 539

— High mobility grout (HMG) holes drilled and grouted: 261

— Total drilling footage: 113,511 linear feet or 21.51 miles

— Total Grout Placed: 2,388 cubic yards or 239 average concrete truck loads.

More about the dam’s progress from the Kingsport Times-News.

 

Recommended for You