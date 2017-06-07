Bicycle rental shop expected to open this fall near Tweetsie Trail head

A local Realtor is hoping to open a bicycle rental shop at the head of the trail sometime this fall.

Not only will Local Motion, located at 701 E. Maple St. provide Tweetsie Trail visitors with bicycle rentals, owner Bryan WInston hopes his business will serve as an oasis for hikers and bikers wanting to relax following a trip around the trail’s 10 miles.

“We’re wanting to utilize what the City of Johnson City has put out there in regards to the Tweetsie Trail,” Winston said. “(We) hope to get more people outside and enjoy the outdoors of East Tennessee.”

Winston said Local Motion will serve healthy snacks, coffee, drinks, ice cream, pie and apparel.

“It won’t be a full blown food vendor because I don’t want to get into preparing food. The coffee thing will be very limited, too. I don’t want it to be just a coffee shop,” Winston said.

With the motto of “Run, Bike and Hike,” Winston hopes Local Motion will compliment the trail and fill a need for the hundreds of hikers and bikers who travel the route every month.

“We’re going to have a covered patio out front, and we’re hoping to have public restrooms,” the owner said.

He also hopes to create a outdoor shaded area and water bubble for dogs.

Winston just purchased the property for the business over a month ago. Located less than 400 feet from the Tweetie Trail’s parking lot, Winston said the single-story small building was constructed in 1922 and once served as Milhorns Grocery.

Earlier this week, crews began dismantling the structure and prepping it for the renovation process, which will soon commence.

Everything Winston has envisioned is all contingent on approval from the City of Johnson City.

First, Winston will have to get the property rezoned to allow him to operate his business. He expects the Johnson City Regional Planning Commission to hear his proposal during its meeting on Tuesday.

If all goes well, Winston hopes to have the shop up and running by September.

