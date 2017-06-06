logo

An apology to our readers

Johnson City Press • Updated Today at 4:38 PM

We’ve heard from several of you regarding the errant headline on page 1 of Tuesday’s edition: “Where’s are the gardens?” The headline was intended to read “Where are the gardens?” We, too, recognized the error the moment we opened the paper Tuesday morning. The contraction “Where’s” made the headline both redundant and grammatically incorrect.

Like all human endeavors, headline writing is not a perfect science. It’s subject to human error. Our night editors normally review each page multiple times before they are sent to press. In this case, the mistake slipped through the cracks.

We do our best to scrutinize every story, but imperfections are bound to happen among the hundreds we print each week. Mistakes do occur, especially on deadline. This one was unfortunately in large, bold type on page 1A.

We have to do better. We apologize for the glaring error. Your calls and emails have been a reminder both of how vested you are in our work, as well as our need for more diligence.

Sam Watson

Content Director

Johnson City Press

