An apology to our readers

Like all human endeavors, headline writing is not a perfect science. It’s subject to human error. Our night editors normally review each page multiple times before they are sent to press. In this case, the mistake slipped through the cracks.

We do our best to scrutinize every story, but imperfections are bound to happen among the hundreds we print each week. Mistakes do occur, especially on deadline. This one was unfortunately in large, bold type on page 1A.

We have to do better. We apologize for the glaring error. Your calls and emails have been a reminder both of how vested you are in our work, as well as our need for more diligence.

Sam Watson

Content Director

Johnson City Press