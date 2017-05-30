Energy Authority moves ahead with solar farm

According to a project agreement struck Tuesday by the Authority’s board of directors, the utility will have financial rights to 10 percent of the electricity produced by the 6.3-megawatt-capacity array, set to be built on open land near Aerojet Ordnance Tennessee between Old State Route 34 and Miller Road.

Mostly built and operated by Nashville’s Silicon Ranch Corp., operator of large-scale solar plants in Tennessee, Georgia, Arkansas and Mississippi, the project is expected to produce $850,000 for the Energy Authority over the 20-year term of the agreement.

The project will be facilitated by the Tennessee Valley Authority, which agreed to buy 5 megawatts of the power plant’s output to sell to customers across the agency’s territory.

Energy Authority CEO Jeff Dykes said the utility hopes to develop a community solar program using its portion of the electricity and plans to sell the renewable energy to interested people and businesses in the area.

As part of the program, customers can invest in the solar project and eventually receive credits on their bills when the farm goes live. Dykes said the payback for participation in the program is estimated at 10 years.

The CEO said the Silicon Ranch partnership is the Authority “getting its feet wet” in the solar industry.

Future projects could include installing panels at private residences or arrays at Authority-owned substations and other facilities, he said.

Dykes and Energy Authority chairman Scott Bowman have previously said they hope the additional revenue from solar project can be used to help stabilize fluctuations in the energy market, which create peaks and valleys on customers’ bills.

When the Tennessee General Assembly passed enabling legislation last year allowing the Johnson City Power Board to separate from the city and become its own legal entity, local officials cited the public-private solar project as a beneficial reason to allow the split.

In the project agreement, Silicon Ranch noted that the output of the solar plant could vary from the estimated payments according to weather conditions and the time the energy is collected.

Silicon Ranch is the largest solar company in Tennessee and is in the process of building the largest solar plant in the state, a 53-megawatt facility at Naval Support Activity Mid-South in Millington, and a 2-megawatt farm on the Nike North America Logistics campus in Frayser, Tennessee.

The renewable energy company is heavily backed by former Tennessee Gov. Phil Bredesen, who owns the largest single stake in the company and acts as the chairman of its board of directors. Two of his cabinet members, Matt Kisber, former commissioner of the Department of Economic and Community Development, and Reagan Farr, former commissioner of the State Department of Revenue, founded Silicon Ranch in 2010 and currently hold seats among its leadership.