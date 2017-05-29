Tennessee records largest monthly unemployment decline since 1984

Tennessee’s seasonally adjusted employment rate dropped four tenths of a percentage point—from March’s 5.1 percent to April’s 4.7 percent—the largest month-to-month decrease since January 1984.

That decrease is also greater than the tenth of a percentage point fall in the national rate in April, putting the U.S. preliminary rate at 4.4 percent for the month.

“Lowering the unemployment rate is really a statewide effort,” said Department of Labor and Workforce Development Commissioner Burns Phillips. “From our workforce partners across Tennessee, to other state agencies, we are all working together to help create jobs and put people to work.”

While the data has yet to be “revised,” the significant decrease in unemployment certainly isn’t due to fewer people seeking work.

The labor force, or the number of able-bodied citizens actively seeking work, did drop by 3,300 between April and March, but employment grew by nearly triple that, 9,900 jobs, during the same period.

April’s job growth paired with the labor force reduction caused a 13,300 reduction in the total number of unemployed compared to March’s figures.

“It’s great to see fewer Tennesseans were out of work during the month of April. Every drop in the unemployment rate, even a few tenths of a percent, represents a person who is back in the work force and a family who is resting a little easier at night,” Phillips said.

All 95 of Tennessee’s counties experienced a month-to-month decrease in the unemployment rate, but county data is not seasonally adjusted.

According to the state, seasonal adjustment is a statistical technique that eliminates influences of weather, holidays, opening and closing of schools and other recurring seasonal events from economic time series.

In Johnson City, the month-to-month decrease was even more compelling than the statewide decrease.

According to data for the Johnson City Metropolitan Statistical Area, which makes up Carter, Unicoi and Washington counties, the unemployment rate dropped from 5.0 percent in March to 3.9 percent in April.

The Johnson City labor force total dropped by 390 from March to April, but the number of employed decreased by 610 jobs. The preliminary data shows Johnson City having roughly 4,550 unemployed job seekers.

The entire Tri-Cities area’s rate also dipped from 4.9 to 4.0.

“Just look at the latest rate for the Tri-Cities area, it shows marked improvement over last month’s number. Unemployment in Johnson City, Kingsport and across the way in Bristol is down nearly an entire percentage point,” Phillips said.

“While Tennessee’s unemployment numbers are improving, we still have folks who are out of work. We really want to get with them, help them find new jobs, so they can improve quality of life for their families.”

