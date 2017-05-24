IKEA coming to Nashville area

The company will announce Thursday that it has selected the mixed-use Century Farms property in southeast Nashville for the store.

The expansion comes just months after IKEA opened a new $64 million, 271-000 square-foot store in Memphis, which marked the company’s entry into Tennessee.

The company picked the site in Antioch — which has craved a new anchor attraction ever since the demise of the Hickory Hollow Mall a decade ago — over several other potential sites in Nashville. They include sites near the Nashville International Airport, downtown and in Bellevue.

