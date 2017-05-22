Development District submits proposal for Unicoi County land use plan

Planners with the First Tennessee Development District on Friday presented a proposal requested by JEDB members last month in lieu of a vote on a proposal submitted in March by the privately owned Benchmark consulting firm of Charlotte, N.C.

The board’s adoption of an updated land use plan was recommended last year by the Select Tennessee Property Evaluation Program that evaluated the county’s most promising development sites.

In January, the board’s newly hired Executive Director Tyler Engle began soliciting proposals for the plan and in March the board’s executive committee voted to recommend the full board accept the Benchmark proposal at its April meeting.

The board insteaded voted to request a proposal from FTDD following a discussion in which several members expressed satisfaction with the regional development district’s formulation of the county’s last land use plan adopted by the JEDB in 2009.

A regional organization that provide planning and development services for local governments across Northeast Tennessee, the FTTD submitted its proposal to the board earlier this month.

The proposal calls for the plan would be developed over a 16-month period at a maximum cost of $53,101.

Elements would include a community profile to establish a baseline for planning goals, and information for land use and development decisions incorporating stakeholder input, best planning practices and local housing, utilities, infrastructure, transportation, parks and recreation and economy characteristics.

The final implementation section of the plan would set out goals and objectives in each of those areas with potential strategies to achieve them over a recommended timeline.

The FTDD caps cost of the plan’s development is $53,101 based on 675 staff hours that if not used in full would reduce the cost.

The Benchmark proposal is to develop the plan in two phases over a 20-month period at a cost of $75,000 and $100,000.

The JEDB’s Executive Committee previously recommended the board accept Benchmark’s proposal for development of the first, land use phase of the plan at a cost of $50,000.

JEDB Chairman said in April the cost could be met with with a USDA Community Development Block Grant previously awarded to the board and a second smaller grant could be sought to pay for the second strategic development phase of Benchmark proposal.

The board will meet again Friday, May 26, to discuss and decide which of the two proposals to proceed with.

