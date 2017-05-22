Construction Roundup: New restaurants and Publix grocery store coming to the area

New restaurants coming soon to North Roan Street

At 2424 N. Roan St., right next to Best Western, construction continues to create a new location for a Captain D’s seafood restaurant. GRC Construction Co., the contractor behind the job, expects the new location to be open in August.

Nearby at the Colonial Center on 2268 N. Roan St., John Greer Builders are in the planning stages of turning the location into a Tomy Thai restaurant.

Former Hardee’s on West Walnut Street

The location of the old Hardee’s at 745 W. Walnut St. near Papa John’s and Backdoor Records, which has been closed for more than 25 years, is being remodeled. The site was purchased in 2015 by Timothy and Shannon Hurd, operators of local Domino’s franchises under Be Hurd Inc. of Kingsport. A Domino’s franchise was once located on West Walnut, but later moved to the shopping center at 1735 W. State of Franklin Road.

Petro’s Chili and Chips and Panda Express to open on North State of Franklin Road

Two new restaurants on North State of Franklin near the new Food City are set to open soon.

A freestanding Petro’s Chili and Chips is being built by Construction Design and Management Inc. Johnson City also has a Petro’s in The Mall at Johnson City.

Nearby, a construction project for the new Johnson City location of Panda Express, which began in February, is expected to be finished by early summer. Interviews for new positions at the location are expected to start in June.

New Publix grocery store location coming soon

In addition to the new restaurants coming to the region, the Publix grocery store chain is working to open its new store at the old Food City location near the intersection of West Market Street and North State of Franklin Road. The store is expected to employ about 140 people. On May 13, the chain opened a location in Greeneville. Publix also plans to open a location in Bristol, Virginia, in 2018.