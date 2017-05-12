JCDA seeks crosswalk safety improvements

On Friday, the authority’s board voted to send a formal written request to the City Commission asking for an in-depth traffic study at several road crossings on State of Franklin Road, particularly at Spring Street, which provides access to the large public parking lot on Cherry Street.

Signs and flashing lights mark the crossing at Spring, but Downtown Development Manager Dianna Cantler said more is needed to slow vehicles on the busy road.

“Typically in the day, it’s very dangerous because you just don’t see the lights because the sun’s so bright,” she said. “And people don’t pay attention. I’m sure half the people around this table if you asked have felt like they’re going to get hit crossing there.”

In the past 10 years, before the indicator lights were installed by the city, at least two pedestrians were struck by vehicles at the intersection. One, in 2007, died from his injuries.

As business activity picks up downtown, Cantler said the risk of pedestrian injuries will likely increase.

Board member Tembra Aldridge said she believed it best to be proactive, rather than wait until someone else is injured.

The board unanimously authorized Cantler to write a letter asking the city to study traffic speeds at crosswalks along the corridor and develop a plan for addressing safety concerns.

In other business, the board approved an incentive structure designed to help targeted small businesses locate downtown.

The $5,000 grants could be used by new business owners who complete the CO.STARTERS small business class offered locally, whose business plans pass muster according to a panel of judges and only if the businesses open within six months of the grant awards.

To help grow specific businesses, preference will be given to businesses fitting into certain categories, including ice cream shops, wine/music venues, coffee roasters, small screen theaters, chocolatiers, cideries, art galleries and tea rooms.

“We have talked about this throughout the year, about doing some time type of incentive to get people to open the retail businesses we want in the first floor in the downtown core,” Cantler said.

The CO.STARTERS nine-week classes are designed to help people develop their ideas for small businesses. The program is licensed through a national organization and promoted locally by the Washington County Economic Development Council.

Board members also gave the go-ahead for some improvements to the breezeways connecting the Downtown Square parking lot to storefronts.

The Johnson City Commission approved a plan to demolish the covering over the breezeway from the parking lot to Main Street, and the JCDA now hopes to install seating, plants and art to encourage use of the spaces and discourage transient loitering.

Cantler said consultants have told board members that shoppers and temporary downtown visitors gathering in the space will likely discourage transient people sleeping in the breezeways.