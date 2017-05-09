Old name, new look, new stores coming to Kingsport's mall

Hull Property Group of Augusta, Ga., purchased the mall last June, announced Monday the addition of Dunham's Sports and the start of a multi-million renovation of the Kingsport Town Center.

Dunham's Sports will be located on the second floor at the top of the escalator in the old Belk's Home Store. Dunham's Sports is the Midwest's largest sporting goods chain with 230 stores located in 21 states, offering a full line of sporting goods and athletic equipment.

Work to expand and remodel the space has begun, and the retailer is expected to open this fall.

And as part of the renovation effort, the property will be re-branded back to its original name of the Fort Henry Mall, a move HPG officials say will emphasize its connection to the community.

