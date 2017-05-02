This is Small Business Week in Elizabethton

The city of Elizabethton, in partnership with the Elizabethton-Carter County Chamber of Commerce, the Downtown Business Association and Carter County Bank, is celebrating National Small Business Week with a variety of events and learning sessions.

The week is a national event to honor the United States' top entrepreneurs each year and is sponsored by the US Small Business Administration. This year, Elizabethton and other local sponsors are celebrating by offering a variety of opportunities for small business owners to mix, mingle, and learn.

“We wanted to provide an opportunity for our small business owners to meet each other and to learn about how they can take their business to the next level,” Jon Hartman, director of Planning and Economic Development for Elizabethton, said. “We also wanted to show them that the city supports their efforts. When small businesses in our community succeed so does the city and our citizens.”

While the events got started on Monday, there are several other programs scheduled for the rest of the week.

• On Wednesday at 5:15 p.m. in the Community Room of the Elizabethton/Carter County Public Library there will be program titled “Designing Your Store for Sales,” led by Professor Cher Cornett. She will discuss how to properly display and arrange products and a retail store to attract customers and maximize sales.

Cornett has worked as a graphic designer and illustrator for over 25 years and has been involved in developing interactive multimedia products for over 15 years. While she was at East Tennessee State University, she worked with business groups throughout the Tri-Cities to help small businesses use simple merchandising techniques often used by large retailers.

• On Thursday at 5:15 p.m. at Elizabethton City Hall, a class on “Navigating Elizabethton Permits and Licenses” will be held. Those who attend will learn about what the requirements are and how to get a business license, beer or liquor license, sign permits or building permits for small business.

• On Friday at 8:15 a.m. in the Community Room of the Elizabethton/Carter County Public Library there will be a presentation on “How Brands Win in Moments that Matter.” The class focuses on how to capitalize on the mobile revolution by positioning your business to take advantage of meeting your customers’ needs as soon as they need it. Computers will be available to get your business listed on Google Maps and other opportunities to get your business out there.

• All day Saturday will be “Shop Small Business Day.” People will be encouraged to shop with local, small businesses during this day. Small business owners are encouraged to keep their businesses open until 6 p.m., run sales or special offers, and include promotions for Small Business Week.

A full list of events or more information and registration can be found at www.Elizabethton.org/SBW.