Johnson City jewelry line hopes to give women golden opportunity

Now, two weeks away from graduating with a bachelor’s degree, she’s hoping to help other women with limited resources in the difficult position of balancing work and home life.

Rodriguez came to the U.S. from Honduras as a 12-year-old child. She lived most of her life on Long Island, New York, but came to Johnson City with her six children in 2009 looking for a fresh start.

“I don’t know why we came to Johnson City,” she said Monday afternoon. “There’s nothing to explain it but God telling us to go here.”

She found a spiritual home at the Greater Love International Church in its international ministry, which reaches out to people in Central America, South America and Africa to help spread the religion’s charitable teachings.

Rodriguez received child support, but needed a steady income to support her large family. She tried a full-time job, but didn’t like that the long hours kept her out of her home, away from her children — four boys and two girls, now ages 12 through 25.

“I couldn’t be there for them, I felt like I was neglecting them,” she said. “I would do anything legal to be there for my kids.”

Public assistance wasn’t a viable option either. Rodriguez said she’d seen other families receive social program benefits, and she didn’t want hers associated with the stigmas and problems attached to them.

She took part-time house cleaning and babysitting jobs, services she performed on Long Island before moving.

After cleaning “too many toilets to count,” she decided she wanted to further her education to set a positive example for the children.

She received an associate degree in Early Childhood Education, then enrolled in bachelor’s degree program at East Tennessee State University.

At the time, she was working part-time as a home caregiver for an elderly man, but after his death, she stayed on to help the family with other household tasks.

That’s when she met Ginger Rockett.

Rockett, an interior designer in Johnson City, needed someone to care for her youngest daughter. She hired Rodriguez, and they started talking.

The two women forged a friendship based on their similarities and strengthened by their differences.

Rockett learned of Rodriguez’s six children and her constant struggle to care for them, earn a living wage and attend college classes.

In her, Rockett saw the spirit of women she’d visited in Guatemala on a church mission trip years before.

The women of Chichicastenango, in the highlands of the Central American country, survived a decades long civil war that left the country devastated.

During the conflict, Guatemalan government forces plowed through the highlands, committing genocide against the native Mayan populations in a campaign of atrocious violence.

Many of the men in Chichicastenango were killed, leaving thousands of women to support their children alone. The women banded together to make and sell the woven fabric they’d learned to make from their mothers and their mothers before them.

“I watched the women there, they pulled themselves out of the ashes and survived,” Rockett said. “When I got back to the states, I wondered if we could take that lesson and apply it here.”

She got her chance when she teamed up with Tina Wilson in 2015 to create Reclaimed Inspired Goods in downtown Johnson City.

The women-owned business sells home goods, plans interior designs and has a photography studio downstairs, but Rockett wanted more.

She started Restore, a jewelry line with a training and mentorship program component for under-resourced women.

Women working for the line make jewelry for a living wage, calculated to be between $10 and $12 per hour based on an average time to produce the pieces.

“We don’t want to just train them how to make jewelry, it’s also about mentorship, language training, tools, everything they need,” Rockett said. “The women can make the jewelry at home, so we’re not taking them away from their families.”

In interviews for the Restore positions, Rockett said she asks all the women about their homes and dreams, a question many say they’ve never been asked and can rarely answer, because they’re mainly focused on surviving.

Rockett hired Rodriguez to make jewelry last year after launching the line.

She was a natural fit and took to the tasks well. Soon, she started designing pieces for the line.

Rodriguez said the $300 each week she made from Restore was a godsend. The income helped with bills and education expenses.

“I’m really grateful for her ministry,” Rodriguez said. “There were times when I had a job, but you always worry about what will happen if you lose it. If you can make some money while still being home with your kids, it makes you worry a little less.”

After her graduation from ETSU on May 6, balanced with her teaching job at Kindercare, Rodriguez will continue to serve the Restore line as a trainer and mentor for future hires.

She said she jumped at the chance to help women who are in the same position she was in a few short years ago.

“I know what it’s like, and I know how stressful it can be on women and their families,” she said.

Rockett said she’s happy to see the jewelry line grow — plans are in the works to expand its retail outlets to include more in East Tennessee and Nashville, where she now lives — and she’s overjoyed to see Rodriguez graduate, though she said she won’t take credit for the strong-willed woman’s achievements.

“I’m not going to say just Restore did that, but hopefully Restore helped her,” Rockett said. “It’s really special to see Caroline’s progress, that’s what Restore’s all about. She was the perfect first person for us to hire, because we don’t want to see women stuck making jewelry forever, we want to see them grow and change and work toward their dreams.”

Restore jewelry is currently sold in Johnson City at Reclaimed Inspired Goods and a store in Franklin, Tennessee. Rockett said plans are in the works to bring in another site in the Tri-Cities and some in Nashville.