New Life Fellowship Community Church Church to hold fundraising event at Jonesborough's Pizza Inn Contributed To The Press • Updated Today at 5:22 PM New Life Fellowship Community Church will hold a fundraising event at Pizza Plus, 211 Headtown Road, Jonesborough, on Monday, April 24, from 5-8 p.m. Members of the church will be serving the customers to raise money to help in constructing the church's new building that will be located on Leesburg Road.