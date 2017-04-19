logo

Church to hold fundraising event at Jonesborough's Pizza Inn

Contributed To The Press • Updated Today at 5:22 PM

New Life Fellowship Community Church will hold a fundraising event at Pizza Plus, 211 Headtown Road, Jonesborough, on Monday, April 24, from 5-8 p.m.

Members of the church will be serving the customers to raise money to help in constructing the church’s new building that will be located on Leesburg Road.

