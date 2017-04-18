Vote on Haslam's fuel tax looms as local gas prices spike

It would be the first such increase in nearly 28 years.

Haslam’s IMPROVE Act is scheduled for a floor vote in the House and Senate on Wednesday — after a week during which average gasoline prices in Tennessee rose 2.9 cents per gallon, according to GasBuddy.

The proposal would boost gas and diesel taxes by 6 cents and 10 cents per gallon respectively during a three-year period to cover a $10 billion backlog in transportation project funding. The plan also includes tax cuts, including reducing the groceries tax to 4 percent.

Earlier this week, Haslam’s office urged Tennesseans in an email blast to contact their local state representatives and senators and show support for the funding measure, the Chattanooga Times-Free Press reported.

The newsletter described the IMPROVE Act as “the largest tax cut in Tennessee history,” but local driver Kelly Johnson doesn’t quite see it that way.

With gas prices up double digits in Johnson City compared to last month’s average, Johnson said he couldn’t afford to pay an additional tax to fund state roads, especially since the state is currently managing a surplus.

East Tennessee State University student Zach Latture also said the price jump hasn’t gone unnoticed during his visits to the pumps.

Although not extremely familiar with the IMPROVE Act, Latture said it was something he could support to better Tennessee’s roads.

Johnson City resident Darrel Wagner said he’s followed the gas-tax proposal pretty closely since its inception, but has yet to draw lines on whether he would indefinitely support the measure or not.

“It is just another tax, and of course, no one wants to pay more taxes. But I do understand the need (to fund the roads),” Wagner said.

Rep. Matthew Hill, R-Jonesborough, feels a bit stronger about the issue after spending months actively gauging feedback from his 7th District constituents.

“My constituents in Washington County and Johnson City have been extremely clear. They do not want their gas tax raised,” Hill said.

Hill cited a 25-cent property tax increase Johnson City residents saw in 2015, and a 40-cent property tax increase Washington County residents saw last year as contributing factors to his expected vote against the gas tax.

“I cannot vote for a plan that would increase taxes for my constituents for a third consecutive year,” Hill said.

“But I’m more than willing, and have been more than willing, to work on alternative ideas and alternative plans to give (the Tennessee Department of Transportation) the money they say they need.”

One alternative beginning to gain traction is Greeneville Rep. David Hawk’s proposal to use 90 percent of tax revenue generated through vehicle sales and distribute it among the state’s highway fund and local governments.

Hawk’s plan currently calls for 64 percent of the revenue to go to the state’s highway fund, 24 percent to counties and 12 percentto local municipalities.

Hill said he, and many of his constituents, would likely support Hawk’s plan over a gas tax.

“It’s a good long-term strategy. And it ultimately has no new taxes, which is what people in my town hall meetings, people in my tele-town halls, people in the emails they’ve been sending me and the phone calls they’ve been phoning into me (want),” Hill said.

Critics of Hawk’s plan cite concerns about future economic downturns as reasoning not to rely on the state’s general fund.

Also mentioned is the fact that Hawk’s plan would mainly be funded by Tennesseans, who purchase vehicles in-state, while out-of-state visitors using Tennessee roadways would contribute more by purchasing gas in the state.

Americans for Prosperity, a political activist group funded by Koch Industries executives, has launched mail and digital advertisements railing against the governor’s plan, stating infrastructure needs should be funded with the state’s $2 billion surplus.

Regardless of Wednesday’s outcome, it will surely be a long day.

Hill said he would be stocking up on peanut butter crackers before the Wednesday floor session, since about 200 amendments are expected to be attached to Haslam’s proposal.

“We’re going to be sitting there a while, but you know what? That’s what we’re sent down here to do. If we’re not ready to work then we shouldn’t have signed up for the job. That’s what I’m down here for. My job is to debate the issue, listen to all sides, and on this particular issue, not vote for any new taxes, ” Hill said.

House Majority Leader Glen Casada told The Tennessean that it could be a “record-breaking day” in terms of amendments filed to alter the governor’s plan.

Supporters of the IMPROVE Act include House Majority Leader Glen Casada and Lt. Gov. Randy McNally, while House Speaker Beth Harwell has discreetly supported Hawk’s strategy. Pundits expect the vote to be close.

