Mullican announces 1st product line in $15M Johnson City plant expansion

“Since 2012 we have converted much of our engineered hardwood production from imported to domestic manufactured product,” Mullican President Neil Poland said in a news release. “The transition of our sawn lines to the U.S. is a natural extension of that movement.”

In August, Mullican and Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam confirmed the company’s plan for the $15 million local expansion, as the company accepted a $1.2 million local incentive package from Washington County and Johnson City.

The package allowed the Washington County Industrial Development Board to provide funds to buy property at 129 Roweland Drive and allow Mullican to expand its operations beyond its 855 Woodlyn Road facility. The purchase would be conveyed to the IDB and leased back to Mullican for 15 years under a payment-in-lieu-of-tax incentive.

Over the next five years, the company plans to invest approximately $15 million in equipment, buildings and working capital in Johnson City. Once completed, the latest expansion will nearly double the company’s current employment base in Washington County. The expansion marks Mullican Flooring’s fourth major growth initiative in Johnson City during the past 17 years.

Poland said bringing sawn engineering production to Johnson City is part of Mullican’s effort to improve efficiencies and long-term value within the company.

“The move will allow us to tighten quality control as well as to stay true to a long-standing corporate commitment to support domestic production,” he said in the news release. “As a 32-year old U.S. based company, we truly recognize that manufacturing is the foundation of the U.S. economy so transitioning the few remaining components of our production that remains overseas has been part of our long-term strategy all along.”

The first product that will transition to the U.S. production facility this summer is EuroSawn White Oak in a 7-inch width. The collection will be immediately available in 6 colors. Plans to transition additional overseas production to the U.S. will be announced in the third quarter.

Founded in 1985 as a manufacturer of unfinished solid hardwood flooring, Mullican Flooring moved its corporate headquarters to Johnson City in 2000.

Mullican manufactures and sells more than 1,500 products via a network of 40 distributors and 5,000 retail stores across the United States and Canada. For more information about the company and its products, visit www.mullicanflooring.com.