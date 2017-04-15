Broadband fund law heads to governor; some say more needed

The Tennessee Broadband Accessibility Act, proposed by Gov. Bill Haslam at the beginning of the General Assembly’s legislative session, allocates $30 million in grants over three years for public and private utilities, corporations and electric and telephone cooperatives to use to provide internet services with data speeds of at least 10 megabits per second (Mbps) download and 1 Mbps upload.

The bill also allows tax credits for internet service providers, totaling $15 million over three years, for purchasing equipment to provide internet access with speeds of at least 25 Mbps download and 3 Mbps upload to unserved communities.

The full House passed the bill Monday 93-4 after a unanimous vote in the Senate, sending it to Haslam’s desk.

The House sponsor, Republican David Hawk of Greeneville, said the legislation was a compromise forged by telecommunications companies, municipal utilities and broadband interest groups designed to prioritize investment in communities with lower population densities where high-speed internet is not available and not economically feasible to for-profit companies.

Speaking on the House floor last week, Hawk said the $45 million investment was the most ever put forward by the state to encourage broadband accessibility, and would create an environment in which business could thrive.

“With this, we’re balancing the number of households served with speed and the capabilities of the technology,” Hawk said. “The goal of the grants is to reach those households without coverage and those with speeds less than 10/1.”

Some House lawmakers, however, voiced concerns with the bill, including Jason Zachary, principal of Americomm, a Knoxville business that sells data services from telecommunications companies to small- and medium-sized businesses. Zachary, a Republican, said he voted against the bill because he believed it would not benefit state households that are truly unserved.

“What is the definition of underserved?” he asked. “There are many areas in Knox County that at best can get 6 Mbps download and 512 Kbps upload. ... 6 Mbps DSL is more than enough speed to support any application you’re going to be running at home.”

The Federal Communications Commission defines broadband as connection speeds of at least 25 Mbps download and 3 Mbps upload, a change made in January 2015. The agency uses the definition to dole out subsidies for qualified high-speed internet projects.

Haslam’s access initiative originally adhered to the federal standards, but was amended during the committee process to lower the threshold required to receive grants.

Rep. John Ray Clemmons, a Nashville Democrat, worried the $45 million designated by the law would do very little to encourage expensive telecommunications system expansion and creation. He said he wished the state was providing more money for the project.

Andy Holt, a Dresden Republican, likewise said the funding was “a drop in the bucket,” but said instead of providing more, the state should focus on deregulating the telecommunications industry, which he believed would allow them to invest in remote customers.

Jonesborough’s Matthew Hill was the last House member to speak on the bill before the vote.

He likened the broadband access law to other public infrastructure projects, like the Tennessee Valley Authority, the Interstate Highway System and municipal drinking water systems.

“When the only internet provider and phone carrier, shows me a map of which parts of my district have high-speed internet and which parts have no provider, and I ask them ‘Are ever going to?’ and the answer is ‘No,’ then it is time for us to step in,” Hill aid. “We have citizens and constituents who pay taxes. This is a way to return tax dollars back to our constituents.”

Maps provided by Connected Tennessee, a public-private partnership that advocates expanded broadband access, show denser populations considered unserved by a high-speed internet provider in the mountainous areas of Northeast Tennessee, including the southern border of Washington County, the northern tip of Sullivan County and large swaths of Unicoi, Carter and Johnson counties.

Erwin Fiber, a service offered by Erwin Utilities, has built a fiber optic network capable of connecting 4,700 homes in the Unicoi County town with download speeds of 25 Mbps, 100 Mbps and 1 gigabit per second, the latter of which is the fastest commercially available residential speed in the country.

Without borrowing funds, the utility built three phases of its system over the course of two years and plans to build more out as it becomes economically feasible.

A $400,000 grant last year from the Appalachian Regional Commission will allow Erwin to expand its system 35 miles to another 680 homes this year.

In Washington County, the Johnson City Power Board is still testing a wireless internet service supported by the utility’s fiber optic backbone.

JCPB spokesman Tim Whaley said the board of directors hired consulting firm Magellan Advisers to evaluate the need for broadband in the utility’s service area, which stretches to 77,000 electric meters in several counties.

Whaley said internal research indicates as many as 2,000 customers in the Power Board’s territory that have minimal or no internet connection.

“Given the remote nature of these areas, service costs will be difficult to justify based on the probable return on investment," he said.

The new law also expands the role of electric and telephone cooperatives, allowing the customer-owned utilities to provide both television and internet services to members.

Two cooperatives, Mountain Electric and French Broad Electric both straddle the Tennessee-North Carolina state line and provide service to 40,000 hard-to-reach residents.

Both have researched and experimented with providing internet service to their members, but found it not economically feasible.

With private corporations eligible for the state grants, some speculate the incentives may convince cable and phone companies to extend into areas it didn’t make financial sense to built into previously.

Linda Johnson, a spokeswoman for CentruyLink, which provides DSL internet in Northeast Tennessee, said the company worked with the state to develop the broadband access bill.

“CenturyLink will continue to work closely with communities, local leaders and policymakers on creative public-private partnerships that bring high-speed internet services to more American homes and businesses," she said in an email.