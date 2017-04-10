Johnson City Press receives Malcolm Law Award for Investigative Reporting for 'The Opioid War' series

The award honored the Press’ 2016 series, “The Opioid War,” a five-day package that explored the prescription drug abuse epidemic in Northeast Tennessee. Articles delved into the drugs’ uses, origins of abuse, personal profiles, treatment options, law enforcement effects, the debate around clinic locations and other aspects of the problem.

“Phenomenal package,” the contest judges said in their comments. “Definitive journalism on the opiate plague sweeping local communities nationwide. Any good newspaper in America would be proud to have published this.”

Thirteen Johnson City Press news reporters and editors were involved in the investigative series.

“The opioid series explored in great depth the foremost concern in our community,” said Justin Wilcox, Northeast Tennessee Media Group president and Johnson City Press publisher. “Our reporters took great interest in the issues around prescription drug abuse, finding detailed information of serious importance to the region’s families, health care and law enforcement institutions.

“The Malcolm Law Award is a tribute to our news staff's ongoing commitment to keeping our community informed and involved in the central issues of the day. Our reporters and editors are to be commended for that dedication."

The Press news staff also received three other awards in the competition. Opinion Page Editor Robert Houk was awarded second place in editorials. Assistant News Editor Nathan Baker was awarded third place in business news. Staff Writer Douglas Fritz was awarded honorable mention in sports-outdoors.

The newspaper's partners in Northeast Tennessee Media Group at the Kingsport Times-News also were honored. Staff Writer Jeff Bobo received second place in multimedia, and Nick Shepherd received second place in features.

Presented Sunday in a ceremony in Nashville, the AP awards honor exemplary journalistic work published and broadcast in 2016 in Tennessee. The AP is a not-for-profit news cooperative representing about 4,000 newspapers and 5,000 broadcasters in the United States, Thirty-six AP-member newspapers, television and radio stations and 11 colleges submitted nearly 1,000 entries in the contest, which featured news and sports coverage from 2016. The professional contest was sponsored by Middle Tennessee State University's School of Journalism.

The Malcolm Law Award for Investigative Reporting was established in 1973 to honor Malcolm Law, associate editor of The Jackson Sun, who died in December 1972.

Along with Baker and Houk, staff writers who wrote for “The Opioid War” series included Becky Campbell, Tony Casey, David Floyd, Jessica Fuller and Sue Guinn Legg, as well as former staff writer Gary B. Gray. Editors Brian Reese, Robert Pierce, John Stout, Mike Murphy and Sam Watson also played key roles.