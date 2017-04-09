Scarcity of homes for sale blamed on fewer developers

In a recent report, the Associated Press highlighted the nationwide lack of houses for sale at the start of the spring buying season, a trend leaving inventories at their lowest levels in 20 years. The largest declines in inventories were seen at affordable price points generally favored by new buyers.

Figures gathered by the AP by ZIP code show significantly fewer active listings in February for most communities in the region compared to the year before.

In the 37601 code, on the east side of Johnson City, active listings fell 25 percent in a year, and homes were on the market for a 17.8 percent shorter time.

In Kingsport, the 37665 ZIP code, along Lynn Garden Drive to the state line, inventory fell 33.3 percent.

According to Northeast Tennessee Association of Realtors data, housing inventories have been tight in the area for at least two years.

“We definitely need more homes for sale,” NETAR President Eric Kistner said Friday. “A lot of factors go into it, but the biggest for us is the lack of new home construction.”

New housing starts are still at half what they were in 2006.

When the housing and financial markets crashed in 2008, the real estate ecosystem was disturbed, and some parts have yet to recover.

The recession chased many land developers out of the market, Kistner said

With fewer developers buying vacant land, subdividing it and preparing lots, new home builders are left with fewer places to build new houses. With fewer new houses on the market, current homeowners looking to upgrade aren’t able to move, meaning their homes won’t be up for sale for new homebuyers.

The cost of developing land has also increased, Kistner said, and incomes, while increasing slightly in the last few quarters, have been stagnant for years. The increase in costs travels down the real estate chain, leading to more expensive homes that price some buyers out of the market.

Fortunately, demand has been high in the Tri-Cities, sales have increased dramatically in the last year, but average sale prices trended relatively flat since the end of the recession, and have only started to rise recently, Kistner said. Since last year, average prices in the metro area rose 2.3 percent.

To solve the development shortage, Kistner, a partner in the Edinburgh development in Kingsport, recommended cities and counties support building.

He’s not necessarily pushing for monetary incentives, though he applauded an effort by Kingsport to attract development of houses in the $450,000 price range, but a partnership beneficial to both.

The developers of Edinburgh donated land to Kingsport a decade ago to build John Adams Elementary School. The new nearby education facility made the homes in the neighborhood more attractive to prospective buyers.

“As far as NETAR is concerned, we’re all for cities and counties working with developers to get new houses on the market,” Kistner said.

Until new houses come online, however, tighter inventories may persist.