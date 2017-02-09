Local business owners applaud Trump's executive order on regulation

On Jan. 30, just 10 days after taking office, Trump was surrounded by small business owners as he signed the “Reducing Regulation and Controlling Regulatory Costs” executive action.

The gist of the order is for any new federal agency regulation to be enacted, two other regulations have to be eliminated. The second passage of Trump’s order requires a $0 cap on the cost of new regulations for the federal government in fiscal year 2017.

The order completed another Trump campaign pledge, as the president continually promised to reduce burdensome regulations facing business owners.

While “Reducing Regulation and Controlling Regulatory Costs” was aimed specifically at small business owners, the order will apply to any future regulations affecting all business industries.

Trump’s business-friendly stature has Will Barrett, market president of Bank of Tennessee, hopeful for the future of his industry and the small business sector.

“We conducted a survey with some of our small and medium-sized business customers, and among all those categories of small and medium sized businesses, they all cited government regulations as their top three challenges that they’re facing today,” Barrett said.

“I know it’s a vocal issue, particularly this week with the Trump administration, but it’s also on the hearts and minds of the Main Street businesses. The S&P 500 businesses, I’m sure they’re concerned with it, too, but it does trickle down to the point where Main Street is just as concerned as Wall Street is on some of this.”

Similarly, a 2017 National Small Business Association online survey of 1,000 small-business owners across the country found 58 percent of respondents listed the federal government as the most burdensome source of regulation.

That same 2017 survey also listed tax-related expenses and health insurance as the top two areas of total regulatory burden their businesses incurred.

“Among the most compelling data in the survey, we found that the average small-business owner is spending at least $12,000 every year on regulations, and nearly one-in-three spends more than 80 hours each year dealing with federal regulation,” Todd McCracken, NSBA President and CEO wrote in the survey’s foreword.

Local business owner Doug Sams has confronted regulations in every business sector he’s dealt in.

“I think (Trump’s) going to have some headwind, but he’s got the right idea. If the folks would just get out of the way and let him do it, we would all see the benefit,” said Sams, owner of a local construction company and the Rockingham Marina along Boone Lake.

As far as paying $12,000 in annual regulatory costs, Sams said he’s easily surpassed that amount.

“The cost of boats has gone up, I’d say probably $4,000 and $5,000 per boat over the last eight years because of things they had to do to the fuel tanks,” Sams said. “All the fuel tanks had to be changed out because of EPA-type regulations.”

Those Environmental Protection Agency regulations were implemented on new boats produced during 2008 and later to reduce the average evaporative emissions by approximately 80 percent.

Barrett said the issue facing most federal regulations is a “one-size-fits-all mentality.”

“For banks that’s really true, but it is also true for your mom and pop small businesses. We’ve all got the similar rules and compliance obligations,” Barrett said. “So if you look proportionally at the resources that a small business has to dedicate to meet those regulations, it’s disproportionate to what maybe a larger company might have to deal with.”

As a former chemical engineer at Eastman, Sams once again faced stringent regulatory guidelines.

“Instead of doing real engineering where I could be creating and innovating, I was just filling out paperwork and doing calculations for the government,” Sams said.

But he does admit many of those procedures were necessary for a safe work environment.

“Now, I think Eastman is a lot better community citizen today than they were when I was growing up (when) you could smell it and see it,” Sams said. “Some of that is just because of technology (coming) along, but the regulation pushed them in the right direction.”

The key to all regulations is finding essential balance between intrusion and enforcement, Barrett said.

“You have to walk a balance because some of the regulations do make sense and offer protection,” Barrett said. “You don’t want to throw the baby out with the bath water, and just do away with everything and unravel it.”

