Pure Foods files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Pure Foods President and CEO John Frostad said the company is seeking a buyer.

In court documents, the company estimated it has more than 100 creditors and noted its estimated liabilities are between $1 million and $10 million.

Pure Foods, in January last year, celebrated the opening of its global headquarters and primary manufacturing location with Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam and other officials present.

The 88,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art Gateway Commerce Park manufacturing facility was to produce nutrient-dense and reduced-fat snack foods for distribution in Canada, the United States and Mexico.

