Report: Tri-Cities' pending home sales increase nearly 20 percent in December

According to a press release from the Northeast Tennessee Association of Realtors, pending home sales in December increased 19 percent compared to the same period in 2015, keeping up with November’s strong pace.

“Pending sales rebounded last month as enough buyers fended off rising mortgage rates and alarmingly low inventory levels to sign a contract,” National Association of Realtors Chief Economist Lawrence Yun stated in the press release. “The main storyline in the early months of 2017 will be if supply can meaningfully increase to keep price growth at a moderate enough level for households to absorb higher borrowing costs. Sales will struggle to build on last year’s strong pace if inventory conditions don’t improve.”

The report states the end of December saw 481 new accepted offers on single-family, condominium and townhome properties, which is 78 more than the year prior in the 11-county region NETAR monitors.

NETAR President Eric Kistner said new pending sales boosted the total pending sales to 824.

Pending sales typically move to closing in a month to six weeks, according to the release.

Those pending sales combined with the slow pace of new listings will lead to a tight inventory as the region moves toward this year's peak buying and selling season, Kistner said.

"In December, we saw new listings increase 4 percent. The November increase was 5 percent. While that's a good sign, a check of December's active listings shows they are 22 percent below December last year, which is the highest monthly deficit in the past 13 months,” Kistner said in the release.

The combination of brisk sales and a tight inventory has not increased asking or selling prices dramatically, the report concluded. December’s median listing price was $160,000, 7 percent higher than the December 2015 median listing.