Highlands Union Bank expands Tri-Cities presence with new commercial banking team

Leading Highlands’ Tri-Cities market will be Mike Hill (mhill@hubank.com), who will oversee all banking activities for its existing Bristol customers and executing the bank’s planned expansion into Johnson City and Kingsport.

Hill is a Kingsport native and resides in Johnson City. He has nearly 25 years’ banking experience, with the prior 10 years being in the Tri-Cities. Prior to joining Highlands, Hill served as the Tri-Cities market executive for First Citizens Bank, where he founded their local presence.

Hill is a graduate of Leadership Johnson City and Leadership Kingsport.

Other new team members include:

• Chris Blankenship (cblankenship@hubank.com), commercial relationship manager, is a Bristol native and resident with 15 years’ commercial banking experience in the Tri-Cities.

Previously, he served in roles at the former AmSouth Bank, where he was recognized as the fifth-highest-performing business banker company-wide. He was also with First Tennessee, and most recently with First Citizens Bank.

• Diane Siedentopf (dsiedentopf@hubank.com), Tri-Cities market assistant, is a Johnson City resident with 20 years of commercial and retail banking experience. She joins Highlands from First Citizens Bank.

• Billy Simmons (bsimmons@hubank.com), Knoxville/Tri-Cities wealth director, is a Richlands, Virginia, native and Bristol resident with 15 years’ investment advisory experience across Southwest Virginia and Eastern Tennessee. Simmons previously served in similar roles at the former Wachovia and BB&T.

While with BB&T, he was recognized as the second-highest-performing financial advisor and subsequently Sales Manager of the Year company-wide. He joins Highlands from Regions Bank.

"We are extremely pleased to have these outstanding bankers join Highlands. Together, they bring a comprehensive understanding of the local business community and a wide range of expertise that will enable us to best serve the financial needs of Tri-Cities’ private business owners, professionals and other individuals," said Timothy K. Schools, president and chief executive officer.

“They each have had successful careers at larger institutions and were seeking something different. They joined the Highlands Team for its unique, personal, and creative delivery of financial services.”