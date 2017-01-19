3-county economic partnership 'still working out' communication policy

Nearly half a year after the Johnson City Press first asked the Northeast Tennessee Regional Economic Development Partnership about how meetings under state sunshine laws would function once the new organization was established, Vice Chairman Ron Scott provided members with some details during a monthly meeting on Thursday.

“The way that it’s structured, (the partnership) is largely funded by the private sector,” Scott said.

“What we’re envisioning is putting together a very transparent communication policy that will have specific protocols for when something would be confidential and when something wouldn’t be. The goal in this is trying to protect a prospect from getting hurt by engaging us in discussion, and at the right time, coming out publicly.”

While that communication policy isn’t completely fleshed out, Scott said he hoped to have something together within 60 days for the new board to vote on.

“This is something we’re still working out the details with our legal counsel. We anticipate having this communication policy together for the approval of the new board, I would say, within 60 days,” Scott said.

The partnership, which consists of officials and business leaders from Washington, Unicoi and Carter counties, is currently awaiting approval to become a 501(c)(6) organization, which has been in the midst of processing since Dec. 19.

Washington County Economic Development Council CEO Mitch Miller said he expected to have a decision from the Internal Revenue Service by the end of the month, or mid-February at the absolute latest.

The 501(c)(6) designation is applied to business leagues, chambers of commerce, real estate boards, boards of trade and professional football leagues.

According to the state’s open government law, “board meetings of a nonprofit corporation that receives dues, service fees or any other income from local government officials or such local governments that constitute at least thirty percent of its total annual income.”

Chris Marshall, campaign director of the financial effort to form the regional partnership, told board members that it had received pledges totaling 90 percent of its $5.5 million overall goal for five years.

According to a fundraising breakdown, 56 percent, or $3.1 million in total, derived from seven public sector pledges, while 34 percent, or $1.8 million came from 39 private sector pledges. About $500,000 in pledges was listed under “balance” and accounted for the remaining 10 percent.

Partnership officials are planning a “Partners in Progress” event on Jan. 26 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Millennium Centre to serve as the jumpstart of the new organization.

