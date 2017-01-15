Credit union wins national “Philosophy-in-Action” award

ACFCU won CUNA’s 2016 Louise Herring “Philosophy-in-Action Member Service Award” for credit unions in the $50-$250 million asset range. The award recognizes credit unions that demonstrate the credit union movement’s “people helping people” philosophy, both internally and in their communities. Winners from all 50 states were eligible for the national honor.

“Many people in our service area lack traditional financial services,” ACFCU CEO Ron Scott said. “Often they wind up relying on predatory services instead, which typically leads to a cycle of increasing debt. We created myMoneyTrackSolutions to provide a socially responsible, non-predatory solution.”

ACFCU members who can benefit from the program — some of whom come through community referrals — use in-depth financial counseling sessions in a “stair step” approach to greater financial security and better financial health.

As one of only three federally certified Community Development Financial Institutions in the Tri-Cities area, ACFCU has developed several services designed to help underserved community members.

CDFI status is conferred by the federal department of the treasury and reserved for financial institutions dedicated to responsible, affordable lending to help low-income, low-wealth and other disadvantaged people and communities join the economic mainstream.

“We had an impressive number of submissions this year and the quality of the program submissions once again impressed the committee with the ideas and projects credit unions have put in place in their communities,” CUNA Awards Committee Chairwoman Winona Nava said.

In ACFCU’s field of membership, the winning project has ensured its most vulnerable members receive more than just quality financial products and services. They get the kind of extensive financial coaching that helps them raise their credit scores, reduce debt and boost their economic mobility.

“Receiving recognition is great, but that’s not why we offer this program or several others like it,” Scott said. “Our team members build concrete relationships with members, which is the only way to build the level of trust necessary to help them truly improve what are often very challenging financial situations. We have a long-term commitment to that, and it aligns well with our original mission to help employees of a local paper mill (Mead) and their families at the height of the Great Depression in 1932.”