Knoxville-based Buttermilk Sky Pie set to open Johnson City location in March

Knoxville-based Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop is in the midst of opening a location at 3135 Peoples St., Suite 300, founder Scott Layton said Thursday.

It will be the franchise’s first bakery location in the Tri-Cities, and the company’s sixth franchisee since the original Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop opened in November 2013.

“We’re so excited about it,” Layton said.

“We’ve always known (the Tri-Cities) was a really great market, and we were really hoping for someone in the Tri-Cities area to come to us to put a store in.”

Layton received his wish when Lee Acres and her mother Rita Fleenor first expressed interest in September and eventually signed on to be co-owners of a Johnson City-based Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop.

“Lee had been to our store here in Knoxville several times and really just loved the products,” Layton said.

“She just asked if there were opportunities for a franchise in the Tri-Cities area. So we’ve been talking to her for a couple months, and she came down to meet with us. She was really excited about the opportunity, jumped in and signed the paperwork to get a store opened there.”

Acres said baking has been a family tradition that was passed from her grandmother to her mother and then on to her.

“My mother always had something baking,” Fleenor recalled in a press release on Buttermilk Sky’s website announcing the Johnson City opening. “I can remember her letting me ‘help’ by pulling up a chair for me to stand on, rolling out dough, cutting out biscuits or letting me put together the small fried apple pies.”

Layton said the company as a whole was founded on family recipes passed down from previous generations.

“What sets us apart are the recipes that came from mine and my wife Meredith’s grandmothers,” he said.

“Everything is made from scratch in our stores, every day. So when you come in every morning after the store opens, you know those pies have been baked fresh that morning.”

Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop will offer a variety of pies, mini pies, “Thumbprint Cookies,” ice cream and coffee.

While the company’s name stems from its signature Buttermilk Pie, Layton said Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop’s most renowned option is the I-40 Pie, a dessert consisting of pecans, chocolate chips, a sprinkle of toasted coconut and a smooth pecan pie filling.

“We’ll have people come in from out of state and want the I-40 Pie. We ship that thing all over the country, too, from New York to California to Florida,” Layton said.

Buttermilk Sky Pie officially became a franchise in 2015 and began by opening another store in Knoxville and one in Franklin, Tennessee, as well as locations in Georgia and Texas.

“In every market it’s really done well,” Layton said.

Ciao Bella, a fashion store currently occupying two suites at 3135 Peoples St., will condense into the 301 Suite to make room for the bakery.

Acres said she is currently working on designing the new business, which is scheduled to open in March or late spring.

