Two businesses plan to locate on West Elk Avenue

The two sites are within a block of each other near the intersection of West Elk Avenue and Bemberg Road.

Hartman said Big Lots is the first business to commit to locating in the former Magic Mart building. Big Lots already operates a business in a 30,000-square-foot building on the other side of town and Hartman said he has not heard from the company on whether its future plans are to have two stores in Elizabethton, or to consolidate their operations at the West Elk Avenue location.

The 100,348-square-foot Magic Mart building was originally built as a Wal-Mart. The Nashville corporation called Bemberg Center Partners paid $1,175,000 to acquire the building in 2016, with the intent of attracting retailers to the property.

Hartman said Big Lots received a permit from the city’s building codes office in December and work on renovating the Big Lots portion of the building may begin at anytime.

While no work has yet begun on the Magic Mart property, demolition work is already well underway on the former Firestone Tire store, 100 Bemberg Road.

The building was demolished on Tuesday by Mill Creek Construction and cleanup of the debris should take about a week, according to Chris Deaderick, general manager of Mill Creek. The company is very familiar with the location, having previously worked on the Citizens Bank Stadium, just across the street from the current construction.

Deaderick said American Environmental Corporation will then work on the site of the former auto repair building. Once the environmental work is completed, Deaderick said Mill Creek will fill and grade the site.

Hartman said he is not at liberty to name the future restaurant that will occupy the site. The property is in a high traffic area, with Elk Avenue listed as one of the busiest streets in the Tri-Cities. The property is also crossed on the northern boundary by the Tweetsie Trail.