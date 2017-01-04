Gatlinburg businesses rebound over holidays

Most businesses in the tourism hub survived the devastating wildfires at the end of the year relatively unscathed, but questions lingered as to whether the area’s economy would reflect that.

Many businesses were expecting the holiday season to be slow following the wildfires that swept through the city Nov. 28, killing 14 people and damaging or destroying more than 2,400 structures. But, according to a number of local business professionals, holiday traffic was just as lively as usual.

Gary Myers, president of the Pancake Pantry in Gatlinburg, said local support helped keep his restaurant packed during the holidays.

“You really couldn’t tell a difference one year to the next," Myers said. "The week before Christmas we might be running at 1,200 people a day. The week after we have days where we get up to 1,500.”

“All in all, I think it’s back within 90 percent,” he added.

Read more from our media partners at the Knoxville News Sentinel.