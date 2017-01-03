Obama signs bill lifting TVA's 30-year sunset on houseboats

They received an early Christmas gift when President Barack Obama signed the Water Infrastructure Improvements for the Nation Act into law on Dec. 16.

While that $10 billion water infrastructure bill tackles everything from Flint, Michigan, to California, it also prevents the TVA from banning houseboats from its reservoirs, a provision specifically spearheaded by two North Carolina lawmakers.

Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., with support from Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., proposed the amendment, which ultimately remained in the final version of the bill passed by Congress.

Tennessee lawmakers, including Rep. Phil Roe, Sen. Bob Corker and Sen. Lamar Alexander also voted in favor of the bill.

“The legislation recently approved by the Congress and signed by the president gives the TVA Board of Directors authority to allow floating cabins on the reservoirs it manages,” TVA spokesman Jim Hopson said in an email to the Johnson City Press on Tuesday.

“For existing floating cabin owners, they can remain on reservoirs managed by TVA for significant periods if they continue to comply to the new standards and meet fee requirements. Importantly, TVA may also establish guidance to prevent the construction of new structures on its waters.”

Boone Reservoir houseboat owner Karen Jenkins said she was extremely relieved about the legislation, especially the fact that her children could now look forward to having a recreational home on the lake.

“Floating home owners are very pleased and thankful for the passing of the Water Resources Development Act that allows us to keep our homes,” Jenkins said.

“I am especially thankful for the North Carolina lawmakers who stepped up and supported us by introducing this legislation. The previous TVA sunset ruling immediately devalued our homes and was a poor choice to handle the problem the TVA itself had allowed to happen. We hope now that the fees and regulations will be reasonable and take into consideration the situation we have here on Boone Lake.”

The Washington County Commission also had houseboat owners’ backs. In April, the Commission unanimously voted to support a joint state Senate resolution urging TVA to reject the removal of houseboats.

The TVA Board of Directors made the decision to enact the 30-year sunset clause in May.

That decision was based on an environmental impact study commissioned by the TVA which found about half of the current 1,830 floating houses on TVA reservoirs did not have the required permits. TVA also cited environmental, navigational and safety concerns for removing the houseboats.

According to that environmental study, Boone Lake had 133 floating houses and Watauga Lake had 37.

In 1977, TVA specifically banned the construction of any new floating houses, except for those built before Feb. 15, 1978, but since then, lackluster enforcement has allowed the number of houseboats to escalate.

Jenkins said she purchased her houseboat in 2012 before tearing it down to the studs and investing thousands of dollars to remodel it, as well as bring it up to current code standards.

With the new legislation, the TVA will still impose more health and safety requirements on houseboats, and Burr’s amendment will give owners five to 15 years to comply with those requirements.

As far as what those requirements specifically are, Hopson said TVA officials have been meeting regularly with stakeholders to hash out the details.

Mike Wilks, president of the Tennessee Valley Floating Home Alliance, has been one of many coordinating with TVA to determine the new houseboat standards and requirements.

“We all want to make sure that everybody is kept in check. That the TVA is kept in check (and) we’re kept in check so that we’re all doing the right thing for the environment and we’re doing the right thing as far as stewardship moving forward, ” Wilks said.

“There is a lot of excitement and a lot of euphoria with having that sunset taken away, but there is also a lot of work to be done in the regulatory phase with the folks from the TVA. We’ve had discussions with them ongoing since the Board directed them in May to have discussions with us in regards to regulations.”

