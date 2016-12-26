This year's Christmas blockbuster: The Return of the Ka-ching

After a day off for gifts, family time and eggnog, the retail world picked right back up as stores came alive with customers packing the aisles of the mall. For retail workers and consumers alike, the hustle of the holidays is only halfway over, and numbers show consumers are just about as likely to go shopping the day after Christmas as they are on Black Friday.

Last year, the About the American Express Spending & Saving Tracker reported in a study that 66 percent of shoppers questioned planned on hitting the retail front Dec. 26, compared to the 45 percent who said they’d go to Black Friday shopping. While the crowds may turn people off to Black Friday shopping, returning gifts, spending gift cards and taking advantage of post-Christmas sales were the main reasons reported by the study for a busy Dec. 26.

The National Retail Federation estimates that about 10 percent of holiday sales are returned, which is 2 percent higher than the annual return rate in the country, but online returns trend a little higher. The Wall Street Journal reported that of JCPenney’s returns of merchandise purchased online, more than 90 percent are taken to a physical store.

With the busiest shopping days bleeding over to Dec. 26, perhaps it is not too far from gaining a shopping day name of its own.

