Local family pays it forward with toy drive at Niswonger

It certainly did for one local family at Christmas four years ago.

The gifts the Schnelle family received during a stay at the Betty H. Cameron Women’s and Children’s Hospital while their daughter Tatum Schnelle was on life support motivated them to begin a children’s hospital toy drive.

“On Christmas Eve, my whole family came up to visit us in Wilmington, North Carolina, to have Christmas at the hospital. After we went back up to our room, we were visited by a couple of Good Samaritans who brought stuffed animals, books, Bibles and things of that nature,” recalled Laura Schnelle, Tatum’s mother.

“Especially for my two-year-old (Saylor). She was greeted by several of those people and they gave her gifts as well, because she was in the hospital with us and the look on her face and the joy, just for a minute, was worth it.

“We immediately knew if we were to surpass all of that, that we would start ‘Tatum’s Totes’ in honor of her and what we experienced during that holiday.”

On Friday morning, Laura Schnelle, her husband Craig, a healthy Tatum and her older sister Saylor arrived at Niswonger Children’s Hospital to continue the “Tatum’s Totes” tradition for the third consecutive year.

Accompanying the family were 75 tote bags to be given to children staying in the hospital during the holiday. Laura Schnelle said they bought puzzles, markers, stuffed animals, coloring books and dolls to fill the bags.

“Obviously, with kids being here during the holidays, they’re unable to do the things at their schools and have all those kind of fun activities,” Laura Schnelle said.

“Many times it’s difficult for the parents being able to provide because they’re here taking care of their kids. It’s hard to go get Christmas gifts. So it just means everything to the patients and families that are here in the hospital experiencing such a hard time.”

Since recently moving back to the Tri-Cities, it was the first year the Schnelle family had donated items to Niswonger Children’s Hospital.

Melanie Redding, Niswonger’s child life manager, said the Schnelle family’s gifts would be distributed to children and teenagers staying in the pediatric’s intensive care unit, the emergency department and other departments all over the hospital.

“When Ms. Schnelle contacted us and shared Tatum’s story, she was telling me how much she wanted to give back because they had received (while they were in the hospital). I thought it was a very sweet and kind thing to do,” Redding said.

“Is there anything more precious than kids giving to other kids? Especially a family who knows what it’s like to be in the hospital during that time.”

Tatum Schnelle was 3 months old when she was first hospitalized at Betty H. Cameron Women’s and Children’s Hospital and diagnosed with respiratory syncytial virus, respiratory distress and pneumonia.

“Unfortunately as time progressed, within the next evening she stopped breathing and had to be put on a ventilator, and obviously that was extremely traumatic for us, for her, for her little sister and for my family,” Laura Schnelle recalls.

On Christmas Day, Laura Schnelle said her family received a literal “Christmas miracle”: Tatum was taken off life support. Schnelle said her daughter no longer had to be fed through a tube and began breathing on her own. By Jan. 1, 2013, Tatum was released from the hospital.

Laura Schnelle said several months later, Tatum was readmitted, this time at Niswonger Children’s Hospital, for respiratory distress and pneumonia. Tatum was eventually referred to Dr. Barbara Stewart, a doctor at East Tennessee State University’s Physicians and Associates Department of Pediatrics, where she still visits every other month.

