Downtown Merchants Association honors Masengill's for 100 years of business

Even if that celebration involves his own store.

Local media and fellow business owners gathered at Wilson’s store on Wednesday, where the Johnson City Downtown Merchants Association honored Masengill’s for its 100th year of business.

But Wilson was no where to be found.

Finally, for just a minute or two, Wilson walked down the stairs, accepted his plaque from association President Travis Woodall, gave his thanks and slowly walked back upstairs.

No interviews. No pictures.

It was just business as usual for Wilson.

“We’ve been through some good times and hard times, but people have been very faithful to us,” the coy businessman said during an interview on Dec. 10 with the Johnson City Press.

Wilson repeated that same brief sentiment after Wednesday’s ceremony, also acknowledging his faithful employees, the majority of whom have been employed with Wilson for 25-plus years.

Wilson’s daughter, Karen Young, is one of the longest-serving employees, beginning when she was just 15.

The store was founded in November 1916 by John Masengill. Wilson has served thousands of local brides and grooms since gaining ownership of the men’s and women’s specialty shop in 1958.

After accepting the plaque from Woodall, Wilson said he’d served some families for three continuous generations.

“This is a monumental and an unbelievably fantastic accomplishment for them,” Woodall said.

“We’re very grateful that they’ve chosen to stay here and be a part of our community for so long. They’ve made it through some difficult times in downtown and it’s pretty amazing. That’s why we’re here and we just want to thank them.”

Count the Great Depression and the Great Recession among those difficult times when money was tight.

“If you’ve noticed when you walk through here, it’s kind of like walking through time,” Woodall said. “They’ve maintained through customer service and high quality products and I think that speaks to the people that are in Johnson City (and) that there are people who still require that,” Woodall said.

Masengill’s achievement also provides a glimpse of hope for fellow business owners.

“I think (the 100-year anniversary) gives entrepreneurs like myself and a lot of other people who were here today a little bit of hope. If we can make it half that long, that’d be quite an accomplishment,” Woodall added.

Woodall also suggested that anyone still needing a Christmas president to stop by Masengill’s at 246 E. Main St.

